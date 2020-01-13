Based on AS Tallinna Vesi’s declaration of discontinuation of the proceedings, Tallinn Administrative Court terminated the proceedings of the administrative matter no 3-19-485 on 10/01/2019. Termination means that the dispute is completed without the annulment of the Competition Authority’s 04/12/2018 decision and without approving the water tariffs for Tallinn and Saue service areas AS Tallinna Vesi applied for on 28/02/2018.

The administrative matter concerned AS Tallinna Vesi’s action against the Competition Authority’s decision of 4/12/2018 not to approve the water tariffs in Tallinn and Saue service areas.

In September 2019, AS Tallinna Vesi submitted to the Competition Authority an application for the new tariffs to be applied to Tallinn and Saku service areas, based on which the Competition Authority approved the new tariffs on 18/10/2019. Having considered all the related circumstances AS Tallinna Vesi decided to discontinue the proceedings of the administrative matter no 3-19-485.



