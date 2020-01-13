NEWARK, NJ, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce that trial attorney Heather Russell Fine has joined the firm as a partner in its Pennsylvania office.

Heather is an experienced litigator who focuses her practice on complex product liability and mass tort defense. She represents automotive manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, regional product manufacturers, foodservice retailers and retail corporations on a local, national and international level.

“Heather joins an already stellar automotive product liability bench and will complement Tiffany Alexander’s practice enhancing the service offerings to our clients at both a local and national level. We are pleased to have her join our team,” Tanenbaum Keale Chair Michael Tanenbaum said.

Heather handles all aspects of complex product liability cases from inception to verdict and through appeal. She has successfully handled personal injury and commercial matters across the country - from Maine to Alaska - ranging from breach of warranty arbitrations to complex product liability trials involving claims of catastrophic personal injury. She is a member of the Product Liability Advisory Council, International Association of Defense Counsel, Defense Research Institute and American Bar Association and is admitted to practice in Maine, Pennsylvania and before the U.S. District Court, District of Maine; U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania; U.S. District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania; and the U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania. Heather earned her law degree from the University of Maine School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Clark University.

“Adding Heather to our bench emphasizes our commitment to providing quality legal representation throughout the greater Philadelphia area,” partner Tiffany Alexander said. “Our growth has led us to open a new office in Berwyn and add additional support staff to provide outstanding service to our clients.”

Joining along with Heather is senior paralegal Heather Ondik, who brings more than 20 years of experience to Tanenbaum Keale.

The new address for the firm’s Pennsylvania Office, as of February 1, 2020, will be:

1235 Westlakes Drive

Suite 215

Berwyn, PA 19312

