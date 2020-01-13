IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity security experts SecureAuth closed out 2019 with one of the company’s strongest quarters ever by shifting its focus to high-growth identity security opportunities, initiating several strategic partnerships and alliances, introducing innovative product enhancements and earning several industry accolades.



A strong close to the year was no surprise to SecureAuth CEO Martin Savitt, who took the reins of the company in Q4. “The first half of 2019 was transformative for SecureAuth as we divested non-identity related businesses to allow us to focus on the high growth identity security market fully. This strategy is already delivering results as evidenced by adding three of the top five US Airlines, and two out of three top Health Insurance Companies in the country as SecureAuth clients,” Savitt said.

Savitt joined SecureAuth as CEO in 2019 as part of the company’s strategy to leverage its award-winning authentication capabilities with a focus on securing large enterprise companies.

“I am excited about the explosive growth opportunities in customer identity and SecureAuth is uniquely positioned to solve the complex security challenges our customers face while reducing business execution friction associated with traditional identity and access products,” said Savitt. “With more than 600 customers across the globe and a team of over 225 dedicated identity professionals, SecureAuth is solving some of the most complex identity challenges for some of the largest organizations in the world.”

Getting any company back to its roots is a tough task, but Savitt has managed to bring organization, order and results to SecureAuth in his first few months. Investment in product development is up double digits. Hiring is up, including a new CISO & Chief Evangelist and a new Chief Customer officer – further supporting the mission of aligning everything the company does around its mission to provide customer identity security to the enterprise.

When asked about his predictions for SecureAuth in 2020, Savitt didn’t hesitate, “We’re going to drive 100% bookings growth in 2020.”

Additionally, 2019 was notable for continued SecureAuth innovation, including:

Customers include 2 of the 3 largest health insurance companies

Now 3 of the 5 top US Airlines are customers

More than 600 customers globally;

62% increase Product and Engineering headcount;

Announced the Identity First Partner Program in support of enhanced Partner strategy:

Announced and delivered the SecureAuth Intelligent Identity Cloud

Delivered the latest release of the industry’s first truly hybrid identity security solution based on powerful machine learning and AI for powerful fraud detection and adaptive authentication;

The most secure identity security platform with over 30 authentication methods provided in addition to AI based pre-authentication protection for advanced fraud detection;

Received US Patent for Identity Based Certificate Management, adding to its over 30 patents covering a wide variety of identity security and authentication use cases:

SecureAuth received several awards and honors in 2019, including:

Industry Analyst Kuppinger Cole recognized SecureAuth as Overall leader, Product leader and Innovation leader in its annual Leadership Compass report on Consumer Authentication;

Industry Analyst Gartner recognized SecureAuth in its annual Access Management Magic Quadrant research report;

Industry Analyst Gartner recognized SecureAuth in its Peer Insights Customer Choice for Access Management, Worldwide

CRN recognized SecureAuth on its 2019 CRN Security 100 list

SC Media named SecureAuth in its Trust Awards as a finalist for Best Authentication Technology

About SecureAuth®

SecureAuth provides the most advanced identity security solution for large organizations globally enabling secure access to systems, applications, and data. Our customers leverage the flexible, enterprise-grade SecureAuth® Identity Platform coupled with the SecureAuth® Intelligent Identity Cloud service to deliver the most secure, frictionless user experience for their customers, partners and employees, everywhere, exponentially reducing the threat surface, enabling user adoption and meeting business demands. With over 600 customers globally deployed in the cloud, on-premise or hybrid, SecureAuth offers the most flexible deployment options and is recognized as the industry’s most secure identity platform in the market.