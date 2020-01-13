Hicksville, NY, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Canbiola” or the “Company”) today announced that it has retained the services of MMH Communications (“MMH”), a Toronto based investor relations company.



Under this new agreement, MMH Communications will advise and support Canbiola on matters related to corporate communications. Originally founded in 2016 as a Public Relations and Marketing firm for blockchain technology, MMH expanded its service offerings to include other emerging industries including the Hemp industry. MMH Communications will lead the media relations as well as external communications for the Company.

“As Canbiola executes on its growth strategy heading into 2020 to capitalize on this potential $22 Billion industry, sharing the progress of our organization with investors and the public is a critical part of the Company’s continued success,” said Marco Alfonsi, CEO at Canbiola, Inc. “Leveraging the expertise of MMH Communications will help Canbiola stay well ahead of their public relations and communications efforts, enabling our management team to devote more bandwidth into expanding our vertically integrated operations.”

In December, Canbiola announced two achievements. The Company acquired Green Grow Farms from Iconic Brands and is currently negotiating an option to purchase the remaining 49% minority interest from NY Farm Group. Canbiola also recently announced that it launched Canbiola Turmeric & Ginger Pure Hemp Extract in 30 MG capsules, thereby satisfying consumer demand for capsules. These recent milestones further establish Canbiola’s “seed to sale” capabilities, keeping the Company at the forefront of the industry.

“We are thrilled to provide corporate communications for Canbiola,” said Emma Todd, CEO of MMH Communications. “Canbiola’s trajectory is growing steadily and we look forward to helping take their corporate communications to the next level, utilizing a blend of strategic messaging and engaging content.”

Canbiola and MMH will collaborate to develop strategies to increase shareholder engagement and ensure that investors are kept informed regarding company decisions.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a vertically integrated conglomerate specializing in the manufacturing, formulation, and sale of THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, gels, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules. All Canbiola products are organic and Non-GMO, free of impurities and contaminants, and formulated with the finest ingredients. All products are certified for purity and accuracy by third-party laboratory verification.

Canbiola pursues an aggressive growth strategy through the continual development of proprietary products and expansion of its offerings via strategic acquisitions in the healthcare and CBD industries.

Canbiola has created several innovative CBD product lines, marketed through targeted channels including:

The Canbiola clinical line, which is marketed and promoted through healthcare practitioners in the medical setting.

The Pure Leaf Oil (consumer brand) and Seven Chakras (spa brand) lines are sold through both online and brick & mortar retail outlets.

Canbiola’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lacey, WA is operated by Pure Health Products LLC (PHP), a wholly-owned subsidiary that produces all of the Company’s CBD Isolate products, in addition to providing private label and white label solutions for companies looking to add high-quality CBD items to their offerings. Canbiola is passionate about improving people’s lives and takes pride in providing pure CBD products infused with organic and natural ingredients. We want customers to know that they are buying lab-tested, high-quality natural products at a great price.

Canbiola’s Radical Tactical LLC subsidiary produces CBD products in other forms including vapes and gums.

Duramed Inc. and Duramed NJ LLC, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Canbiola, further the mission of providing innovative products designed to improve people’s lives aiming to reduce their use of opioid substances through the utilization of durable medical devices. This product line includes a wearable low-intensity ultrasound SAM (Sustained Acoustic Medicine) device delivering multi-hour treatment intended to accelerate healing, improve function for musculoskeletal injuries (muscle, tendon, ligament), and reduce chronic pain (without opioid pain medication).

With the creation of its newest wholly-owned subsidiary, NY Hemp Depot LLC, Canbiola has attained vertical integration, allowing it to fully control the supply chain from seed to sale, develop customized products and maximize profit margins. Through the utilization of its newly acquired NY State Hemp Cultivation License, the Company contracts with farmers throughout the state of NY to cultivate specific strains of hemp, which is then processed into CBD Isolate products to Canbiola’s exacting manufacturing standards and specifications at the Company’s laboratory and a production facility.

For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit: Canbiola.com

About MMH Communications

MMH Communications is a Corporate Communications company that specializes in investor relations, public relations, social media marketing, as well as other design services. We combine innovative strategy and great relationships, along with fast-paced thinking that helps drive results for our clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Follow Canbiola on:

Twitter @CanbiolaHealth

Instagram @canbiola.inc or @canbiola_cbd or @canbiola_medical_cbd

Investors and Media:

IR@canbiola.com

(646) 397-2309