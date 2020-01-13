MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of continued strong growth in the multifamily market, Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) projects that origination volume will continue growing into 2020, reaching $390 billion by year end. Rent growth will continue at levels just above the historic average, and new supply will continue to be absorbed as demographics and lifestyle preferences continue to fuel consumer demand for rentals, according to the outlook.
“We believe the most likely scenario for 2020 is one of continued growth in the multifamily market,” said Steve Guggenmos, Freddie Mac’s Vice President for Multifamily Research and Modeling. “While there are several economic uncertainties that could impact the broader economy, the fundamentals backing multifamily remain solid.”
The Multifamily 2020 Outlook from Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Research Center is available online here. The paper outlines several key findings:
