The awards honor the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 announces the winners of its fifth annual 40 Under 40 awards program, which honors the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry. Over the past five years, Waste360 has honored some of the industry’s brightest and most talented leaders, and it looks forward to recognizing the waste, recycling and organics leaders of the future for years to come.
“The young professionals in the waste, recycling and organics industry never cease to amaze us. This year’s class is remarkable, and they’ve accomplished a great deal so early on in their careers,” says Waste360 Vice President Mark Hickey. “You’ll be inspired, impressed and proud of what they’ve done and what it means for the industry and our planet now and into the future. Congrats to the 2020 class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners! We look forward to celebrating you at WasteExpo in May.”
The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.
The 2020 40 Under 40 award winners:
Additionally, Michael R. Schmidt, executive vice president of strategic growth and development at BioHiTech Global, has been honored with the Waste360 Innovator Award, which recognizes innovators and forward thinkers who often use technology to better the industry. Schmidt has used a technology-based system to manage food waste consumption, and he’s been hands-on with the operations of the first high-efficiency biological treatment (HEBioT) mechanical biological treatment (MBT) facility in North America—Entsorga West Virginia.
New to the Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program this year is the Waste360 Changemaker Award, which recognizes leaders who are creating real, meaningful, positive change for the waste, recycling and organics industry. Ryan James Hickman, president of Ryan’s Recycling Company, has been honored with the first-ever Waste360 Changemaker Award. At just 10 years old, Ryan has recycled more than half a million cans and bottles, led cleanups across the nation, inspired others to recycle and reduce waste, donated about $9,000 to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, Calif., won a number of awards and so much more.
A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.
The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, May 4-7, in New Orleans.
View past classes of Waste360 40 Under 40 awards winners:
