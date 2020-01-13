PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, has announced today that it was positioned in the Contender Category of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2019–2020 .i



The IDC MarketScape report states one of TrueCommerce’s strengths is that the “TrueCommerce Product Manager is built on top of TrueCommerce's Foundry commerce platform.”

“TrueCommerce is honored to be positioned as a Contender by the IDC MarketScape in this field that is a new addition to our Foundry platform,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “It confirms that our PIM concept is sound and has great promise to become a crucial part of our unified commerce offerings. First pilot projects have been deployed and our customers are already seeing positive results.”

IDC MarketScape recommends companies to consider TrueCommerce if they “are a North American brand or a retailer looking to broaden their channels of distribution with a SaaS offering.”

“Although we’re early in the maturation lifecycle of our Product Manager solution, the experience of participating in the IDC MarketScape study has given TrueCommerce great insight into additional elements that will enrich our product roadmap well into the future,” added Mr. Elliott.

TrueCommerce Foundry is a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

