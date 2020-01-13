Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendesk Technologies ULC, the premier FinTech provider for Canada’s mortgage industry professionals, today announced the appointment of Sean Wilson to the role of Chief Operating Officer at Lendesk, effective January 13, 2020. Wilson brings with him six years of experience in CFO positions within Vancouver’s accounting and fintech industries.

“We are pleased to welcome Sean to the Lendesk team. His experience working in finance for a diverse group of companies gives him the experience he needs to hit the ground running,” said Alex Conconi, Founder and CEO of Lendesk. “As we continue to set the standard for creating the most innovative tools to help our broker partners, Sean will be a critical leader to ensure our internal team is working efficiently and always keeping our broker partners at the heart of everything we do.”

In his new role, Wilson will oversee Lendesk’s operations, working closely with Conconi. Wilson will also assume the responsibilities previously held by the company’s former CFO, Hashem Aboulhosn, who, in November 2019, left the company to pursue other opportunities.

“I’m excited to step into this new role and to be part of Lendesk’s mission to revolutionize Canada’s mortgage industry,” said Wilson. “As an entrepreneur myself, I identify with the company’s entrepreneurial spirit and truly believe in the team’s ability to modernize the experience for Canada’s mortgage brokers.”

About Lendesk

Lendesk is a Canadian technology company that is modernizing the mortgage industry for Mortgage Brokers and Lenders. Lendesk operates Spotlight Search, Canada’s leading Product Pricing Engine (PPE), and is piloting its graceful Spotlight Submit Point of Sale (POS) System for Brokers and a connection to Canada’s top Institutional Lenders. Secure integrations with other industry providers make for a seamless user experience while robust bank-grade security measures provide peace of mind. The company was founded in 2014 by former Mortgage Broker and private lender, Alex Conconi of Conconi Growth Partners.

Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Lendesk team is composed of world-class software developers, app designers and online security experts. Lendesk Spotlight Submit is SOC 2 audited annually by KPMG. Lendesk recently moved to a larger office in Yaletown to accommodate its growth as it looks to scale its workforce in 2020.

For more information and company news, visit Lendesk.com.

