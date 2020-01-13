HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpse K12 , the only education technology company that analyzes school spending in the context of student outcomes, announced today that Putnam County School System has implemented the Glimpse K12 platform to measure ROI on its academic investments. Putnam has more than 12,000 students across 20 schools.



Already in use in hundreds of schools, Glimpse K12’s Education Return on Investment (eROI) platform provides school districts with insight into how well they are aligning resources with students’ needs and how investments made in the classroom are yielding actual student results. For instance, Glimpse K12's platform can measure the impact that a certain curriculum resource had on student growth.

“At Putnam, we have a lot of data we’re trying to track from all of the various academic resources that exists in disparate programs across 20 schools,” said Jerry Boyd, Director of Schools at Putnam County School District. “We want to be able to highlight, based on hard data, which programs are working well for our students and teachers, and which need to be eliminated. Funds are always going to be limited so it’s critical for us to focus on and invest only in the programs that have the highest academic impact for our students. We researched other solutions that provided data dashboards, but none connected the financial data to the academic student outcomes; Glimpse K12 is applying return on investment ideas in an academic setting, and that is exactly what we’re looking for.”

“Putnam County is committed to using real data and not relying on intuition to determine which resources work best for their students,” said Nicole Pezent, co-founder and CEO of Glimpse K12. “Glimpse’s eROI platform will be able to help Putnam County invest in resources wisely by connecting its spending with actual student outcomes across schools and even drill down to individual classrooms. We’re excited to help them with their data findings in 2020 and help them build a performance-based budget that aligns with student achievement.”



Glimpse K12 not only helps schools uncover ineffective spending, but also underutilized resources that would have a measurable impact on student achievement if they were used more widely. A 2019 Glimpse analysis of $2B in school spending across 275 schools determined that on average 67 percent of software licenses, 48 percent of professional development material, and 28 percent of printed material were going unused. In some schools, 90 percent of instructional software licenses were going unused.

About Glimpse K12

Glimpse K12 is the only education technology company that analyzes school spending in the context of student outcomes. Through its eROI (Education Return on Investment) platform, Glimpse provides school districts with insight into how well they are aligning resources with students’ needs and how investments made in the classroom are yielding actual student results. School districts across the country are working with Glimpse K12 to create optimized, performance-based budgets based on student achievement and maximize the impact of every dollar spent in the classroom. Glimpse K12 is funded by some of the most innovative ed tech investors including Y Combinator. Learn more at www.glimpsek12.com .