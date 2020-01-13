NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex is expanding its focus on the Experience Economy. Today, the Company announces that it has appointed Marc Lapides as the Head of Restaurant Programming for the Bar & Restaurant Group, which includes the VIBE Conference, the #1 education program for on-premise beverage decision makers and supplier partners, the Nightclub & Bar Show, the go-to resource for the bar and restaurant industry and the rebranded nightclub.com to barandrestaurantexpo.com, the newly evolved digital platform aligned with the shows.



In this newly created position, Lapides will be responsible for accelerating the Bar & Restaurant Group’s expansion in the foodservice category including food tech, restaurant marketing and revenue growth. This comes at a time when the Nightclub & Bar Show, which takes place March 30-April 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, has seen a tremendous increase in culinary with its growing food and beverage conference program. The food and beverage industry sits squarely in the middle of the Experience Economy. Growth in the industry is directly linked to consumers who are looking for unique experiences when it comes to restaurants, bars and food consumption. The Nightclub & Bar Show 2020 will launch a new Welcome Kickoff Food Festival, which features themed food provided by food trucks, beverages from sponsors and live entertainment, to complement the established Food & Beverage Innovation Center, which is doubling its exhibitor participation.

As a well-respected leader, Lapides will identify new sponsorship and attendee revenue channels from the foodservice category. In addition, he will spearhead the content and engagement strategy of the new site with industry analysis, video, podcasts and more that integrate the live event and digital experience for the audience of bar, restaurant and nightclub owners, operators and franchises.

“Our rebranding of nightclub.com to barandrestaurantexpo.com is the first step in an integration strategy rolling out over the next few months to create a year-round platform for the bar and restaurant industry, featuring content aligned with the pillars of our brand: Guest Experience, Operations, Food & Beverage, People, Marketing and Technology,” said John Siefert, Group President of Beauty, Travel & Hospitality at Questex.

“More and more consumers desire memorable experiences in the food and beverage industry. Restaurants, bars and food manufacturers now have an exciting opportunity ahead of them - they can increase their value by making changes to their offerings through meaningful engagement,” said Tim McLucas, Nightclub & Bar Show Vice President. “We are excited to welcome Marc to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the hospitality industry that will augment our existing bar and restaurant credentials.”

Lapides' previous experience spans a range of senior sales and marketing roles in the hospitality industry, including Vice President of Marketing, Programming & Communications for the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and the annual NRA Show. During his tenure at the NRA, he led all marketing and programming for its annual event growing revenue and launching new events and programs. In addition, Lapides has served as Marketing Lead of Cosi Restaurant Group and through advertising agencies, he worked on a number of foodservice brands including Coca-Cola & Hershey’s.

“The Nightclub & Bar Show is recognized as the preeminent industry event for brands to reach new audiences and I look forward to help build and expand its reach,” added Lapides. “I wanted to join a show that was laser-focused on offering innovative ideas to grow restaurants and bars. I’m excited to join Questex and I look forward to leading our growth across additional segments.”

About VIBE Conference

VIBE Conference, a division of Questex, is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. Produced for Questex by Weiss Foodservice Visions, Inc., the top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2020 conference will be held February 24-26 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, CA.



About Nightclub & Bar Show

Nightclub & Bar Show, owned by Questex, is the go-to resource for the bar and restaurant industry. Mirroring the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry, Nightclub & Bar has been providing the specific tools bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. Nightclub & Bar Show is part of the Bar & Restaurant Group, a division of the Questex Hospitality Group, which also produces VIBE Conference, Nightclub & Bar Awards, and daily content on barandrestaurantexpo.com.

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer's behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement, and turnkey solutions all in one place.