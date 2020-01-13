SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) is among a select group of employers recently awarded San Diego’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For ® by the National Association for Business Resources. AAC, a national provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, maintains the headquarters of its digital marketing arm in San Diego with a robust staff of close to 50 employees.



For employee Venkata Pagadala, working at a company that aligns with his personal values of helping others and that fosters a positive work culture, have been instrumental to his job satisfaction.



“I feel like I have a voice at AAC and my creative ideas are always valued and encouraged,” said Pagadala, AAC’s senior software developer. “The management also supports me in advancing my skills. Right now, I’m taking an online course at Harvard University.”

Jian David shares Pagadala’s sentiment. He started as a junior designer and worked his way up to manager of brand and product design within a few years.

“What I like most about working for AAC is the amount of passion people have here,” said David. “The commitment and collaboration I see from the teams in the office every day is very inspiring. Even though there are different departments, you always feel like you are part of ‘one team’ striving for the same goal.”

To be named one of San Diego’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®, American Addiction Centers was evaluated by an independent research firm on several key measures.

“With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The key measures included:

Compensation

Benefits and employee solutions

Engagement and retention

Employee education and development

Communication and shared vision

Diversity and Inclusion

Employee achievement and recognition

Work-life balance

Community initiatives

Strategic company performance

In its submission for the award, American Addiction Centers pointed out several things that made its culture special, including a robust employee recognition strategy where each marketing department head nominates a “Star of the Week.” The leadership team then selects one employee to be recognized in the monthly staff newsletter. The company also referenced its marketing townhall meetings where employees hear patient recovery stories that resulted from their marketing efforts to remind them of the impact they make every day.

“We are honored to receive this recognition because it’s a testament to American Addiction Centers’ commitment to foster a work environment that attracts the best and brightest talent,” said Stephen Ebbett, AAC chief digital and marketing officer. “When your mission is to transform lives, it’s imperative that you have one of the best teams in the country. That’s what we have built at AAC and as a result we have helped thousands of people find recovery.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org .

Contact

Joy Sutton

Director of Corporate Communications

615-727-8407

jsutton@contactaac.com