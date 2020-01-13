Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rehabilitation Robots - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market accounted for $596.66 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,148.61 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.



The increasing ageing population and the growth in number of people diagnosed with numerous conditions such as strokes, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries are the key driving factors increasing the growth of market. However, stringent government regulations regarding exoskeleton and high cost of robots will hamper the growth of the market.



Based on the patient, the adult segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults. Additionally, growing geriatric population that are more susceptible to falls and injuries will spur the demand for rehabilitation robots.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to presence of well-established robotic industry and approvals of newer robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Assistive Robots

5.3 Therapeutic Rehabilitation Robots

5.4 Exoskeleton Robots

5.5 Upper Extremity Rehabilitation Robots

5.6 Lower Extremity Rehabilitation Robots



6 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Therapy

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Limb Mobility

6.3 Balance

6.4 Gait

6.5 Lower Limbs

6.6 Upper Limb



7 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Patient

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pediatric

7.3 Adult



8 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Body Part

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lower Extremity

8.3 Upper Extremity

8.3.1 Wrist

8.3.2 Arm

8.3.3 Shoulder

8.3.4 Elbow



9 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

9.3 Neurorehabilitation

9.4 Military Strength Training

9.5 Surgery

9.6 Motor Skill Therapy

9.7 Cognitive

9.8 Household

9.9 Nursing Home

9.10 Other Applications



10 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Rehabilitation Centers

10.4 Prosthetic Clinics

10.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.6 Other End Users



11 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Ability Switzerland

13.2 AlterG

13.3 ANA-MED

13.4 Bionik Laboratories Corporation

13.5 Cyberdyne Inc.

13.6 DJO Global

13.7 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

13.8 HIWIN Technologies Corp.

13.9 Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)

13.10 InMotion Robotics

13.11 Kinova Inc.

13.12 Man&Tel

13.13 Motek Medical

13.14 Myomo Inc.

13.15 Performance Health

13.16 Reha Technology

13.17 Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

13.18 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

13.19 Rex Bionics Ltd.

13.20 Techno Concept

13.21 Tyromotion

13.22 Woodway



