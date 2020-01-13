Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TrendSights Analysis 2019: Blurring Gender Boundaries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blurring Gender Boundaries covers what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize on it. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.
As the issue of gender equality becomes more mainstream, consumers are increasingly defying traditional gender stereotypes, resulting in growing fluidity between typical gender behaviors and definitions. To align with these consumer values and ideas, many brands have opened their communication and marketing strategies up to target both men and women rather than using for him and for her positioning for traditionally gender-targeted products that are not gender-specific.
