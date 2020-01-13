Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ PN Management
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Chairman of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 13.01.2020
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 11,944 Unit price: 0.962 EUR
(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.962 EUR
(3): Volume: 8,056 Unit price: 0.962 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(3): Volume: 25,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.962 EUR
Joonas Joost
Advisor to the Management Board
Head of Investor Relations
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Tallink Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
