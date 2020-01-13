LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its an investigation on behalf of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans and due to an implementation of “systems and controls to ensure the Bank’s policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.16, or nearly 23%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

