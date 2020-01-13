Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ PPG-Invest

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Paron, Raino

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 02.01.2020

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 25,137 Unit price: 0.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 25,137; Volume weighted average price: 0.97 EUR



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee