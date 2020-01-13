Franklin, TN, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dan Ryan, CEO of Ryan Search (www.ryansearch.net), has affiliated with NAVIX Consultants, a national network that helps business owners plan for and achieve successful exits.



Mr. Ryan, who also leads an executive search firm and chairs a Vistage CEO Peer group, will lead the NAVIX program in the Middle Tennessee market. NAVIX, first created by its CEO Patrick Ungashick, is now used by a team of Consultants to help business owners achieve happy exits.

"Business owners want to have a happy exit one day, and they need help. There are about 9 million Baby Boomer business owners in the US, and most of them know they are not ready for exit," noted Mr. Ungashick. “Dan’s experience in working with owners and CEOs of small to mid-market companies will greatly strengthen the NAVIX team."

In addition to affiliating with NAVIX and managing search practice and peer group, Ryan is the current president of ACHEMT, the Middle Tennessee affiliate of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also the Past-President of the ACE Mentor Program of Greater Nashville and has been active with a number of other professional organizations. Dan is also a Past-President of the Franklin Breakfast Rotary Club.

Mr. Ryan has earned an MEd. from Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, an MBA from Tennessee State University and a BS in Engineering Physics from Murray State University. He has worked as an adjunct faculty member at Peabody College of Vanderbilt and at Belmont University.

Dan and Gena have lived in Tennessee for over 37 years, with 23 of those being in the Franklin and Williamson County area. They are the parents of two married adult sons, Daniel and Matthew, who also live in the Middle Tennessee area, and one grandson.

Mr. Ryan is currently the President of the Nashville Sigma Chi Alumni Chapter and is an avid fan of Vanderbilt Commodore baseball.

Ryan can be reached at dan@navixconsultants.com or at 615 202 0883.

The firm offices are located at :

231 Public Square, Suite 300 PMB 17

Franklin, TN 37064

NAVIX Consulting LLC helps business owners plan for and achieve successful exits. NAVIX was designed out of experience seeing business owners struggle to achieve financial freedom, create a sustainable business legacy, and exit on their own terms. NAVIX is a dual-track process that prepares both the business and its owner(s) for exit. For more information, visit www.navixconsultants.com.