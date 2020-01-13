United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

13.01.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 13.01.2020

Date 13.01.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 278  
Average price/share 8.8500 EUR
Highest price/share 8.8500 EUR
Lowest price/share 8.8500 EUR
Total price 2,460.30 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 13.01.2020:

  UNIAV 38,738    

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

