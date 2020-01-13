MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD UPDATE



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) announces that the Supervisory Board has nominated Britta Achmann for appointment as Chief Risk Officer and member of the Management Board and also that Han Sikkens will not stand for reappointment to the Supervisory Board in 2020.

Britta Achmann will join Flow Traders on 3 February 2020 and her appointment as Chief Risk Officer and member of the Management Board is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Subject to receipt of regulatory approval, Flow Traders will propose the appointment to its shareholders at the upcoming AGM, scheduled for 24 April 2020.

Britta has over 15 years’ relevant risk and control experience at major US and UK financial institutions and is currently Head of Business Implementation, Market Risk at Deutsche Bank based in London. Previously she has also held senior risk positions at RBS and JP Morgan.

As the expiry of his term approaches in 2020, Han Sikkens has conveyed to the Supervisory Board his intention to not stand for reappointment due to increasing time commitment on other boards. Han initially led the investment by growth equity investor Summit Partners in Flow Traders in 2007 when he first joined our board. He was appointed member of the Supervisory Board of Flow Traders N.V. on 9 July 2015 and in 2018 was reappointed for a second, two-year term.

Eric Drok, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: “We are delighted that Britta, who has a wealth of financial services experience, has agreed to join Flow Traders. Risk management continues to be key to the success of the business and as Flow Traders expands further, it has become evident that senior risk representation would be a valuable addition to the current broad and experienced team on the Management Board. Alongside trading and technology, this nomination ensures that key disciplines within Flow Traders are appropriately represented on the Management Board. The Supervisory Board respects the decision of Han. We thank him for his significant contribution over the years and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Further details will be announced in the Convening Notice for the upcoming AGM.



Contact Details



Flow Traders N.V.

Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com





Important legal information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.



The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates (“Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.



Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment