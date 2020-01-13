DUBLIN, Ga., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), parent company of Morris Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of .35 cents per share payable on January 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 23, 2020.



“We are pleased to pay a special dividend to our shareholders who have supported our team as we’ve continued to grow throughout Middle and South Georgia.” said Spence Mullis, Chief Executive Officer. “We had a transformational year in 2019 as we grew to become one of the largest community banks in the State, registered our stock on the OTCQX, and continued to hire strong, seasoned bankers that believe in our core values and working hard for our customers and communities.”