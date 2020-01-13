Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 13 January 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of new nausea and vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients, announces that application has been made to Euronext Brussels for the admission of the 8,994,667 Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to trading on Euronext Brussels ("Admission") to satisfy the terms of the €10 million equity subscription made by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and the €10 million upfront licensing payment for the US rights to the product ByFavo. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares in issue. Admission to listing is expected on 14 January 2020.



Following issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 63,882,865 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 63,882,865.

