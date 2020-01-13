Houston, TX, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. ( OTC : SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) founding Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Blankenship, announced closing of the settlement agreement to conclude the 2-year legal dispute between founder David Summers and AngioSoma. The parties agreed that the legal expense is a substantial incentive to terminate the dispute. Closing of the previously signed settlement agreement was signed by both parties on January 9, 2020. Dr. Summers proposed that he provide an exclusive marketing license for the use of the company’s preeminent intellectual property, Liprostin, which is a unique liposome encapsulating the miracle anti-inflammatory drug, prostaglandin e1 (PEG1). The license will specify AngioSoma’s use of Liprostin in treating Diabetes, and as a component in the smooth muscle inhibition coating on the company’s patented vascular stents. Additionally, the parties agree to cooperate on the speedy development of the company’s new patented “plaque-scrapper” atherectomy catheter, the OmniCath II which is in prototype stage.



AngioSoma President Blankenship said, “We are extremely pleased that the legal dispute is behind us. We look forward to full cooperation with Dr. Summers and his team to move our products into the market and especially, we look forward to using Liprostin in conjunction with interested parties in new state-of-the-art protocols for out-patient treatments that stimulate pancreatic beta cells to resume insulin production normalizing the body’s blood-sugar.”

Dr. Summers responded, “I am pleased to resume collaborating with Ms. Blankenship because she is a very capable healthcare professional who is committed to enhancing shareholder value.”

