However, the shortage of seat suppliers in the aviation industry and complex regulatory framework and certifications are limiting the overall growth of the market.



Based on end use, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2019.Based on end use, aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019.



The aftermarket segment is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising air passenger traffic and the increasing number of long-haul flights across the globe, leading to an increasing need for frequent maintenance and replacement of seat upholstery.



Based on material type, the fabric segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2019.

Fabrics are majorly used for the seat covers of premium economy class and economy class seats. With the rise in demand for premium economy class seats from business travelers, owing to its cheaper ticket price as compared to business class seats, there is a growing demand for seating comfort, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for aircraft seat upholstery fabric.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2019.Asia Pacific has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in the air passenger traffic in this region.



The rise in passenger traffic is leading to a rise in aircraft deliveries, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of both the aircraft seats as well as the aircraft seat upholstery markets.In addition, the presence of OEMs in this region is supporting the growth of the regional market.



OEMs in this region are partnering with airlines to secure their market positions within the region, thereby driving the regional market.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the aircraft seat upholstery market: By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%

Key players in the aircraft seat upholstery market are Lantal Textiles AG (Switzerland), Franklin Products (US), Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH (Germany), Fenice Care System S.p.A. Unip. (Italy), ACC Interiors (UK), International Aero Services (US), Perrone Aerospace (US), J.H. Nunn Associates (US), Spectra Interior Products (US), Tritex Corporation (US), Aerotex Aircraft Interiors (Canada), OmnAvia Interiors (US), Tapis Corp (US), Aircraft Interior Products (US), and Douglass Interior Products (US). These are some of the players providing aircraft seat upholstery products in various countries across the world. Research Coverage: The market study covers the aircraft seat upholstery market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as end use, aircraft type, seat type, seat cover type, material, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. Reasons to buy this report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft seat upholstery market and its subsegments. The report covers the entire ecosystem of the aircraft seat upholstery industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

