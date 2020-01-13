NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Superior Court of New Jersey’s decision on January 10, 2020 granting SmileDirectClub’s motion for summary judgment against the New Jersey Dental Association, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) issues the following statement:



“We are pleased that the Superior Court of New Jersey granted our motion for summary judgment against the New Jersey Dental Association’s sham complaint against SmileDirectClub and concluded that its allegations about our business and the independence of the doctors who use our network are false,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, SmileDirectClub Chief Legal Officer, EVP of Business Affairs and Corporate Secretary. “This court decision verifies that SmileDirectClub’s model is in full compliance with the law, and that SmileDirectClub is not engaged in the corporate practice of dentistry.”

The New Jersey Dental Association’s January 2019 complaint alleged that SmileDirectClub illegally practiced dentistry in New Jersey through its control over the dentists that choose to utilize SmileDirectClub’s marketing and administrative support services and its teledentistry platform and that its marketing practices were in violation of New Jersey law. By granting SmileDirectClub’s motion for summary judgement, the court concluded that the allegations were wholly without merit.

