TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services will be kicking off the new year by attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare and Biotech Showcase Conferences in San Francisco.



“The team is looking forward to a successful week of meetings and events, and the opportunity to learn about the exciting work of so many inspiring life sciences companies. We are anticipating excellent conversations and are always excited to develop new relationships with leading edge organizations,” contributed Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO.

“The number and caliber of companies convening around the J.P. Morgan week events provides an excellent forum for the development of high potential partnerships and opportunities. We are always excited to start the year off speaking with innovators and leaders,” further contributed Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

Toronto based Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around small to medium biotech, medical device and CROs. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, Inventory Management, CTMS, Trip Reporting, Payment Tracking, IVR, ePRO/eCOA, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Deviations, Central/Local Lab, General Log, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Clinical Management, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191

