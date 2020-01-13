Pomona, NY, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, announced today that Claudia Coetzer has been named the company’s Business Development Manager. For almost twenty years, Coetzer has been instrumental in the market development and business growth of security solutions-oriented companies. At CSS, Coetzer will be responsible for overseeing the rapidly growing American manufacturer’s sales and marketing activities, including both domestic and international efforts.

“Claudia is joining at CSS at the absolutely perfect time,” stated CSS president Brian Lyle. “As our company continues to expand, her vast industry experience, business development skills, and her unique decades-proven commitment to customer satisfaction will enable her to make an instant and very positive impact on CSS and our customers.”

For the past fifteen years, Coetzer has served as the Managing Director of Johannesburg-based Integrity Control Systems Ltd. Prior to that, she managed the sales efforts at G4S Security Solutions (formerly Securicor Grey).

“I am extremely excited to join Cambridge Security Seals,” declared Coetzer. “I have long admired the company from afar, observing its growth and commitment to customers as an outsider. It is beyond gratifying to become part of this extraordinary team and have the opportunity to play a major role as the company pursues new industries and markets with its line of incredible security products and solutions.”

Since its founding in 2010, Cambridge Security Seals is one of America’s most rapidly growing private companies, which the company credits to its customer-centric philosophy and high- performance products. CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, and colors to meet the unique security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product’s shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint. The company also carries a full line of electronic and real-time GPS enabled track-and-trace devices to provide unique solutions for each customer’s particular security demands.

“Claudia is one of the true difference-makers in the industry,” explained Elisha Tropper, CEO of Cambridge Security Seals. “The combination of her market expertise, proven organizational leadership talents, and her passion and drive to excel are everything we sought for this position. And like all CSS managers, her devotion to pleasing customers and her commitment to continuous improvement match the fundamental building blocks upon which the company was founded.”

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at info@cambridgeseals.com.

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, an ISO 9001:2015 certified privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.