INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the largest domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, has announced that Megan Basore, a 12-year associate with the company, has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and will lead its environmental, social and governance initiatives. In addition, Saundra Gilbert, Duke Realty’s Brand Manager for the past eight years, will now dedicate a significant portion of her time to work alongside Basore and support the company’s ESG strategies. Her new title is Corporate Responsibility and Brand Manager.

“We are excited about the future of Duke Realty’s ESG program going forward knowing that Megan, with assistance from Saundra, will be leading our efforts with a fresh perspective and extensive knowledge about our properties and tenant needs,” said Steve Schnur, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are fortunate that we have two longtime associates who understand our business, have a passion for ESG and are eager to help us attain our goals.”

Ms. Basore most recently was a Senior Property Manager in Indianapolis, responsible for a multi-site portfolio of industrial assets with a focus on building management, client relationships and customer satisfaction. Over the course of her career with Duke Realty, Megan has served on the company’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and Wellness Committee. Outside of work, Megan volunteers with Dress for Success, Wheeler Mission, and Habitat for Humanity. She is a graduate of Indiana University with a degree in Public Financial Management.

In addition to her new Corporate Responsibility duties, Ms. Gilbert will continue her role in the Marketing Department including overseeing advertising, the corporate website, special projects and managing the internal graphics team. A graduate of Duke University with a degree in Psychology, Ms. Gilbert has been a member of Duke Realty’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and Sustainability Committee. Outside of work, she serves on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis and is co-chair of the Sponsorship Committee of Indy CREW.

Duke Realty has been a leader in many aspects of ESG, including environmentally respectful development, the health and well-being of associates, a diverse and inclusive culture, generosity toward others and ethical and transparent business conduct. Recently the company announced its plan to develop only LEED®-certified logistics buildings going forward and became the first industrial REIT to issue a bond solely for financing eligible green projects in the United States. The company also received recognition last November for it diversity and inclusion initiatives by being named Nareit’s inaugural Dividends through Diversity and Inclusion award winner.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 155 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. The company maintains a Baa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service and a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s Financial Services. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

News Media Contact: Helen McCarthy, PR Manager, 317./708.8010, helen.mccarthy@dukerealty.com