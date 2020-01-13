WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report fourth quarter 2019 earnings at the end of business, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to review these results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID #6769839.



A rebroadcast of WSFS’ fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, until Friday, January 31, 2020, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID #6769839.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

