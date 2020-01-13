ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures, today announced that management of EMCORE Corporation will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM ET. A live webcast and replay webcast will be available at http://investor.emcore.com



About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including navigation systems and military communications, cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure and satellite RF fiber links. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California, and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit www.emcore.com .

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Tom Minichiello

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

(617) 542-6180

investor@emcore.com