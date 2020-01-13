NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital (MRC) announced that it closed over $2.2 billion in financing and note purchases in 2019. The nationwide transactions, between $7.8 million and $345 million, touched all major asset classes and included deals in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, California, Washington and Massachusetts. MRC’s second consecutive $2 billion-plus year and continued national expansion was bolstered by the firm’s strong relationships with repeat borrowers—which accounted for more than half of total dollar volume—and several transactions with world-renowned sponsors including Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental and Raffles. The firm’s debt investment platform focuses on originating senior-secured loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments in the middle-market as well as performing note purchases and acquiring non-performing loans.
Highlights in 2019 included:
“We are very pleased to have closed out yet another $2 billion-plus year, a reflection of our strong existing relationships and several transactions completed with globally recognized sponsors,” said Josh Zegen, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of MRC. “The deals closed with names such as Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental and Raffles in 2019 show that we are having a growing influence across the globe thanks to our unparalleled expertise and execution, which we’ve fine-tuned over the course of 15-plus years in business. We look forward to continuing our national expansion in 2020 and another decade of success.”
About Madison Realty Capital (MRC)
Madison Realty Capital (MRC) is a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies with regional offices in key markets including Los Angeles and Dallas. Founded in 2004, MRC has closed on approximately $12 billion of transactions in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry’s top construction lenders.
Media inquiries, contact
Great Ink Communications: (212) 741-2977
Tom Nolan – tom@greatink.com
Al Barbarino – al@greatink.com
Madison Realty Capital
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
madison realty capital.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: