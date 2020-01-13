CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Q Digital, one of the world’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, ranked No. 3 in the large-company category on Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2020 list , released Monday.



The honor, derived from an analysis of anonymous employee surveys, follows a year filled with significant milestones for the agency, including a large growth investment from PSP and Erie St. Capital; recognition on the Forrester Performance Marketing Agencies Q3 2019 Wave; inclusion on the Inc.com 500 list of Best Places to Work; recognition by TechCrunch as a Verified Expert Growth Marketing Agency; and the first-ever U.S. Search Award for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equality.

“We’ve grown tremendously in scale, capabilities, and service to our clients,” 3Q Digital CEO David Rodnitzky said. “This honor is a testament to the strength of our culture, which continues to attract and retain the industry’s brightest and most inquisitive minds as our agency evolves. We look forward to another year of great growth, for ourselves and our clients, powered by our incredible team.”

The company supports its workforce with a range of benefits focused on flexibility, career growth, and holistic well-being. These benefits include: unlimited paid time off; work-from-home flexibility; fitness stipends; student loan and college savings subsidies; pet insurance; paid family leave for birth, adoption, and foster parents; and yearly stipends for individual education programs.

About 3Q Digital

3Q Digital is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth agencies, with 11 offices and more than 300 employees. Founded in 2008 by CEO David Rodnitzky, and verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has grown an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. For more information, please visit https://3qdigital.com/services/.

CONTACT: For additional information about 3Q Digital, contact VP of Marketing Hillary Read at Hillary@3QDigital.com.