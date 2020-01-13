JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held January 14-15 at the Lotte NY Palace Hotel.



Dennis Ackerman, the Company’s VP of Operations and President of Bel’s Power Solutions and Protection Group, Craig Brosius, the Company’s Vice President of Finance, and Lynn Hutkin, the Company’s Director of Financial Reporting, will be on-hand to provide a group presentation, slated for January 15 at 1:30 PM ET in Adams 1 and will additionally be available for 1-on-1 meetings for the balance of the day. Investors are encouraged to contact their Needham representative or Peter Seltzberg, IR for Bel if interested in scheduling a meeting with management.

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.