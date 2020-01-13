DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported Cotton Creek Capital’s (“Cotton Creek”) recent acquisition of Landpoint, LLC and all of the Company’s subsidiaries, which include King Surveyors, LLC and West Company of Midland, LLC (collectively “Landpoint”) with a senior secured first lien term loan. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent on the credit facility.



"We are excited to partner with Cotton Creek on its acquisition of Landpoint. Cotton Creek brings deep experience in the infrastructure services sector and an extensive network of industry relationships that will bolster the Company’s next phase of growth," said Douglas Kelley, Managing Director of Capital Southwest.

Based in Bossier City, Louisiana, Landpoint is an award-winning firm of registered land surveyors and engineers providing nation-wide coverage for projects of all sizes. Landpoint’s core service offering includes land surveying, aerial data collection, 3D laser scanning, and geographic information systems. The Company serves a range of market sectors including energy, industrial, commercial and utility, with notable strengths in serving large-scale, linear utility projects, including midstream oil & gas, electric transmission and distribution, water conveyance and fiber optic networks. With over 35 years of archived data, combined with meaningful operational infrastructure anchored by its propriety TrueAtlas technology, Landpoint is able to efficiently and effectively deliver its services to a broad range of customers. Landpoint has approximately 250 employees in nine locations across the South Central United States.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $328 million in net assets as of September 30, 2019. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Cotton Creek Capital is a Texas-based private equity firm focused on investing in and growing lower middle market companies. Cotton Creek partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to create operational road maps to support the growth and evolution of the business, while leaving the corporate identity of the enterprise intact. Cotton Creek Capital's senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years, with an active approach that enables them to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For more, visit www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

