TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CR Capital Corp. (TSX-V / CIT) ("CR Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Exploration Plan applications, which had been elevated by the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (ENDM) to Exploration Permit application status, have now been granted such that the Company can proceed with its planned surface exploration program of trenching and ground and borehole geophysical surveys on the Coppercorp Property. An agreement to conduct basic surface exploration had been signed and activated with the Batchewana First Nation (BFN) in the spring of 2018.



While the Exploration Plan applications were still under consideration, during the fall of 2019 a follow-up prospecting and surface rock sampling program was undertaken, based upon the results of the sampling program reported in the December 6, 2018 news release. During the program 28 samples were collected over four separate outcrop areas throughout the property.

The most encouraging and exciting results were from analyses of samples obtained in the area of the Glenrock Gold West occurrence located in the southeast part of the property which had returned values of 10.6 g/t and 2.9 g/t Au from two reconnaissance grab samples taken the previous year. During this program, prospecting uncovered multiple additional outcrops within the heavily vegetated area consisting of highly silicified, finely pyritized, Archean mafic volcanic rocks spread over two hundred square metres. Twelve one square metre composite or grab samples were collected which reported an average of 1.37 g/t Au with values of up to 4.9 g/t Au. The mineralized surface area appears to be open for expansion to the east, west and north of the occurrence.

During the same program, 26 core samples were collected from historic drill holes completed on the Coppercorp Property which are stored at the ENDM core library in Sault Ste Marie. One drill hole hosting altered mafic volcanic rocks which had tested the Glenrock Gold West occurrence area was found to be over 95% unsplit from which 13 new core samples obtained over 14 sequential metres returned values averaging 0.51 g/t Au and up to 1.73 g/t Au. It was found from this program that nearly every core and surface outcrop sample obtained from the Glenrock Gold West occurrence area reported anomalous to ore grade gold values as listed in the following table.

Coppercorp Property

Location Sample #s Sample Type / Size 2019 Assays

(g/t Au) Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634397 1.0 sq. m composite grab 2.85 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634398 1.0 sq. m composite grab 0.47 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634399 1.0 sq. m composite grab 0.24 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634400 Grab 0.84 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634401 Grab 3.18 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634402 Grab 0.02 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634403 Grab 0.17 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634404 1.0 sq. m composite grab 0.12 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634405 Grab 0.05 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634406 1.0 sq. m composite grab 4.87 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634407 Grab 0.24 Glenrock Gold West Occurrence 634408 Grab 3.38 Average for 12 samples over a 200 sq. m surface area 1.37 Historic Diamond Drill Hole

DDH 475-88-16 634371 core 11.0-12.0 m 0.52 DDH 475-88-16 634372 core 12.0-13.0 m 0.29 DDH 475-88-16 634373 core 13.0-14.0 m 0.26 DDH 475-88-16 634374 core 14.0-14.7 m 0.38 DDH 475-88-16 634375 core 14.7-16.0 m 0.29 DDH 475-88-16 634376 core 16.0-17.4 m 0.26 DDH 475-88-16 634377 core 17.4-18.7 m 0.88 DDH 475-88-16 634378 core 18.7-19.9 m 0.27 DDH 475-88-16 634379 core 19.9-20.5 m 0.13 DDH 475-88-16 634380 core 20.5-21.5 m 0.12 DDH 475-88-16 634381 core 21.5-23.0 m 1.73 DDH 475-88-16 634382 core 23.0-24.0 m 0.07 DDH 475-88-16 634383 core 24.0-25.0 m 0.68 Downhole average of 13 samples over 14 metres 0.51

Based upon these results and a compilation of previous exploration results, further surface prospecting and sampling is planned for the spring of 2020. In addition, new priority diamond drill targets have been identified throughout the Glenrock Gold area. The results of this program open-up a new highly prospective gold exploration target area west and north of the main Glenrock Gold area on the Coppercorp Property.

The Company plans to file an application to the Ontario government for a new Exploration Permit to diamond drill test these targets. A consultation process is planned with the BFN with the purpose of negotiating a more comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding to conduct subsurface exploration on their traditional territory.

QA/QC

The collected rock samples for the site visit pertaining to this program were delivered directly by the Qualified Person or shipped by bonded carrier to the AGAT Laboratories facility in Mississauga, Ontario. The Qualified Person submitted one each of a blind Au-Ag and Cu-Ni-Co multi-element standards, plus a certified blank into each submitted batch. The submitted samples were prepared by crush to 90% passing 2mm, split to 250 gm and pulverize to 85% passing 75um (Method Code 200-002). The samples were analyzed for gold at the AGAT Laboratories facility at Mississauga by Au by fire assay, ICP-OES Finish, 50g with a range 0.001 – 10 ppm (Method Code 202-552, gravimetric assay for over-limit >10 ppm Au samples), and for multielement metals analysis by 4-Acid Digestion and ICP-OAS method finish with re-assay for over-limit >10,000 pm for Cu, Co and As and >10 ppm for Ag. The AGAT Mining Geochemistry Laboratory is accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Trevor Boyd, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person for the technical information under NI 43-101 standards.

