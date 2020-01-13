LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), today announced the continued expansion of its High Yield Sales Group with the hiring of Drew Hall, a senior high yield institutional sales professional who will be based in its New York Office.



“Having worked with Drew in the past, I am pleased to have him part of our credit sales team as we look to take this business to the next level,” said Tim Sullivan, Head of US Credit. “Senior Wall Street professionals continue to join our team in recognition of the strength of our institutional sales & trading, research, capital markets, and investment banking platform.”

Drew joins Imperial Capital with nearly 25 years of experience in high yield capital markets. Prior to joining, Mr. Hall was at Oppenheimer & Company as a Managing Director. He previously held similar roles at BTIG and Guggenheim Securities. Drew spent 10 years at Jefferies LLC as a Managing Director and significant producer in High Yield Sales and Trading. Mr. Hall earned a bachelor’s degree in English and History from Hamilton College and graduated from the Citibank Analyst Training Program at the outset of his Wall Street career in 1996.

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies.

