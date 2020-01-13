ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it has terminated the agreement to purchase TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE: THS) ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal business, following the Federal Trade Commission’s complaint filed in December 2019.



