HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. (“Syncora” or “Company”) today announced that it will be holding a special general meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9 am ET (the “Special General Meeting”). The meeting will be held at the offices of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, 919 Third Avenue, New York, NY. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special General Meeting will be the close of business on January 16, 2020. A proxy statement containing additional information regarding the Special General Meeting, the plan of liquidation and certain U.S. federal income tax considerations for U.S. shareholders will be sent to shareholders in advance of the Special General Meeting. The proxy can also be accessed on the Company’s website www.shlholdings.com by clicking the Investor Relations tab and by clicking the Proxies tab. A sample proxy card will also be posted on the Company’s website which will include instructions on how shareholders can vote.



The Company also announced that effective immediately following the Special General Meeting, Mr. Michael P. Esposito, Jr. will resign as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. E. Grant Gibbons, a current board member, will become interim Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, the size of the Board will be reduced from 11 to 6 Directors. Following the Special General Meeting, the Board is expected to consist of: Dr. E. Grant Gibbons; Mr. Alan Carr; Mr. Frederick Hnat; Mr. Frank Puleo; Mr. Coleman Ross; and Mr. Robert White.

Dr. Gibbons, Chairman of SHL’s Nominating and Governance Committee, commented, “On behalf of the board of Syncora Holdings Ltd., we want to thank Mike Esposito for his outstanding leadership as Chairman of the company, including through several post-financial crisis restructurings that restored the company’s financial position and culminated in the sale of Syncora Guarantee Inc. to Star Insurance Holdings LLC, an entity organized by GoldenTree Asset Management LP ("GoldenTree") on behalf of GoldenTree's managed funds and accounts.”

Fred Hnat, CEO of SHL added, “Mike’s leadership has benefitted all Syncora’s stakeholders, including policy holders, who have been paid in full, and debt holders and shareholders who achieved strong returns through Syncora’s recovery.”

