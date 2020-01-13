EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Community Bank announces the addition of David Franklin as Senior Vice President and Data Scientist Architect. Franklin brings a PhD in Computer Science from Northwestern University to this newly created position at Coastal. His background includes a number of years as a Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, and most recently he worked at Comcast as a Product Architect. Franklin has a demonstrated record of designing, planning, and engineering software projects capitalizing on machine learning and robotics.



Franklin will work with Coastal partner, Neocova, to develop an integrated compliance and reporting system for the bank’s Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) Division, CCBX. By creating a secure unified data warehouse with an integrated dashboard and reporting engine, Coastal will have enhanced oversight of key compliance areas including Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”) and Anti-Money Laundering (“AML”).

According to Coastal President and CEO, Eric Sprink, “Finding someone with this level of expertise, who is also deeply connected to our community is beyond our expectations. His ability to create innovative solutions will allow Coastal to learn and grow using industry best-practices. Combine this with advanced data analytics and AI, and we will soon have an efficient infrastructure to support our strategic partners and ensure regulatory oversight and compliance.”

About Coastal Community Bank

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”) is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The $1 billion community bank that Coastal operates provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. Coastal provides select partners with BaaS through its CCBX Division. To learn more about Coastal visit www.coastalbank.com.



Contact: Joel Edwards Chief Financial Officer 425.357.3687