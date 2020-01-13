TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intertain Group Limited (“Intertain”) (TSX:ITX), an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys Group plc (“Gamesys”) (LSE:GYS), is pleased to announce that its Class C non-voting exchangeable shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at close of trading today. The delisting coincides with the redemption date of the Exchangeable Shares and the concurrent acquisition by Intertain CallCo ULC of all of the issued and outstanding Exchangeable Shares not already owned by it.



Intertain has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer in every province of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer.

About The Intertain Group Limited

Intertain is an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys, the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Betjemanian (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

