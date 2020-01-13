MELBOURNE, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jan. 14, 2020 — Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management and the trusted provider of digital integrated business services, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has positioned Teleperformance as a Champion to support clients in Australia in the “Australian Contact Centre Outsourcing Market” Frost IQ report.

The Frost IQ (Industry Quotient) report aims to provide a balanced assessment of the leading industry participants. The matrix comprises a mix of quantitative and qualitative evaluations.

“We are excited to partner with companies in Australia to enable interactions that are simpler, faster, safer, and more cost-effective for their customers,” said Brian Johnson, CEO, Teleperformance English World. “We are proud to be recognized for our capabilities to support the Australia market. With 24 years of continued excellence and leadership in the Philippines and 47,000 people in 21 locations and work-at-home programs, Teleperformance in the Philippines offers clients in Australia diversified strategies that provide flexibility and scalable customer management support to help them grow their business.”

According to Frost & Sullivan, “Teleperformance is sustaining its prime position with new contract wins and expansion in digital solutions. For example, Teleperformance’s Intelenet acquisition is enabling the company to broaden its capabilities in back-office services, digital integrated business services, analytics, and automation.”

Frost & Sullivan further outlined Teleperformance’s strengths for supporting clients in Australia:

A high-tech, high-touch strategy leveraging technology innovation and digital transformation to support the human experience.

Global market leader in the contact center outsourcing industry, stimulating growth in its Australian operations through expansions of its Digital Integrated Business Services, covering end-to-end outsourcing of client processes.

Pursuing global consistency through development of several award-winning processes and tools including the Teleperformance Operational Processes and Standards (TOPS), Baseline Enterprise Standard for Teleperformance (BEST), Contact Center Management System (CCMS), and security practices including Global Essential Security Policies (GESP).

Focus on rigorous compliance, privacy, and security built around a robust framework to proactively identify and mitigate data breaches and combat fraud is a competitive differentiator among outsourcers.

Large regional team to support clients in Australia.

Continued success with telco, media, and retail sector customers focusing on technology-enabled transformation services.

A copy of the Frost & Sullivan report is available for view here.

