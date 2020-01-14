Publication on January 14, 2020 – before market opening

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF VINCENT WERBROUCK AND TOM BAMELIS AS DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Liège, Belgium, January 14, 2020

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, the leading provider of live video production solutions, announces the resignation of W7 Srl, represented by Vincent Werbrouck, Director of the Board of Directors of the company.

Vincent Werbrouck declared: “Having accepted new responsibilities as CEO of Sapristic, an international company specialized in business computing, industrial automation and industrial equipment and considering that it was no longer possible to ensure the necessary dedication to EVS, including the executive responsibilities, W7 Srl has resigned from his mandate as Director of the Board of Directors of EVS”.

This resignation has taken effect on January 14th 2020. The company greatly thanks W7 Srl and Vincent Werbrouck for the time and talent put in the development of EVS.

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA also announces today the resignation of Tom Bamelis, independent Director of the Board of Directors of the company.

Tom Bamelis decided to resign from his mandate as Director of the Board of Directors of EVS with effect on December 23rd 2019. The company is grateful to Tom Bamelis for the time and effort he did put into the structuring of EVS.



Tom Bamelis commented: “I am proud of the work accomplished since I joined the Board of Directors of EVS and I believe the company is now better prepared to face the challenges of the future.”

The Board of Directors is currently considering the possibility to launch the search for new directors to reinforce its structure.

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS



EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com .

