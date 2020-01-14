WISeKey announces composition of Davos Roundtables – Cybersecurity Tech Accord and The transHuman Code - for its January 22, 2020 cybersecurity event

Geneva – January 14, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announces that it will hold its 13th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable in Davos on January 22, 2020 (starting at 18:00 CET), at the Piano Bar of Hotel Europe (Promenade 63, 7270, Davos Platz, Switzerland).

This closed-door event will take place during the upcoming World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. For more information and registration details visit https://www.wisekey.com/davos/.

The agenda for the 2020 Cybersecurity Roundtable features the following events:

18:00 – 19:30 Cybersecurity Tech Accord (networking reception and panel discussion)

19:30 – 20:30 3rd Annual The transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds (panel discussion)

20:30 – 21:00 2020 Blockchain Outstanding Achievement Awards (ceremony)

21:00+ Annual WISeKey Swiss Night Cocktail Party

I. Cybersecurity Tech Accord



As a core signatory of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, this networking reception hosted by WISeKey and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord will include a panel conversation focused on the role cybersecurity plays in ensuring the trust in our digital economy, and how the technology industry can work together to further improve the security of our online ecosystem. It will particularly look at the role of technology can play in achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, with a special focus promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a public commitment among now more than 130 global technology companies https://cybertechaccord.org/ to protect and empower civilians online and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace. Since forming the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, signatories have supported initiatives on email and routing security, implemented Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their own operations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN’s new High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace as an early supporter. Additionally, the group has coordinated with like-minded organizations such as the Global Cyber Alliance, the Internet Society, and the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE).

The 2020 Davos Tech Accord panel session will bring together technology industry leaders for an insightful and critical conversation about 21st century cybersecurity challenges and the Tech Accord commitments for their address.

Moderated by



Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO, WISeKey



Featuring under, WISeKey

Renaud Deraison, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Tenable Tom Patterson, Chief Trust Officer, Unisys Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, VMWare Alissa Starzak, Head of Public Policy, Cloudflare Amy Weaver, President of Legal and Corporate Affairs for Salesforce

II. The transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds – Ethical AI for a Sustainable Future

Inspired at Davos through interactive workshops, The transHuman Code www.transhumancode.com is a bestselling book co-authored by Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson, released in June 2019 and subject of the forthcoming TV series.

This year, the roundtable session will focus on the future of human sustainability with the rise of algorithmic technologies. Subject experts will explore how The transHuman Code platform coupled with AI agents, data mining, machine learning, and natural language search, will innovate the most responsible revolutionary technologies for our future.

We all agree that it is a precarious balancing act between technology and humanity in the application of AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, IoT, data management, and robotics to the future of education, employment, communication, transportation, communities, security, government, food, finance, entertainment and health.

Grounded in a human-centric foundation, The transHuman Code provides an ethical platform for developers, enablers and users of new technologies to prioritize keeping people at the center of gravity in the relationship between woman/man and machine.

With its roots in the development of secure identity management, WISeKey has stood at the forefront of providing greater security for data authentication since 1999. In the future, The transHuman Code platform, secured by WISeKey, could seamlessly ensure that technological innovations protect humans in the all environments. Our co-existence with artificial intelligence will challenge all conventions of ethical norms as we have known them, as we continue to digitize our work environment, our social interaction, and our physical activities.

Join us, in this provocative dialogue, as we discuss how the future of everything will rest solely on how we establish responsible parameters for the relationship between technology and humanity.

The transHuman Code book debuted with the pre-launch of a VIP edition at WISeKey Davos ‘19. The final edition of the now bestselling book will be distributed to all pre-registered guests at the WISeKey Davos ’20 event.

Moderated by



Carlos Moreira Founder & CEO, WISeKey and David Fergusson, Executive Managing Director - M&A, Generational Equity



Featuring under, WiseKey

Don Tapscott, Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute; Author, Blockchain Revolution Kavita Gupta, Managing Partner, Katapult.AI; Lecturer, Stanford University Alex “Sandy” Pentland, Co-creator, MIT Media Lab; Director, MIT Connection Science Maria Pía Aqueveque CEO, Maqueveq & Co Father Philip Larrey, Chair of Logic & Epistemology, Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican Beth Porter, Co-founder and CEO, Riff Analytics Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute; Author, Empires of Food and Uncertain Harvest David Shrier, CEO, Visionary Future; Author, Basic Blockchain Anitha Vadavatha, Director of Smart Cities and Sustainable Development at CLC Global Advisors Wang Wei, Chairman, China M&A Group; Founder, China Museum of Finance Group

III. 2020 Blockchain Outstanding Achievement Awards



Blockchain development and application in China continues to advance the industry around the world. With the support of WISeKey, the China Blockchain Application Center will present the “2020 Blockchain Outstanding Achievement Awards” to those companies and individuals who have made great impact globally to the development of the Blockchain industry in the past year.

Presented by

1.Wang Wei, Founder and Chairman, China Financial Museum Group

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

