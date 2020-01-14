Schlieren/Switzerland, 14 January 2020

ARYZTA AG announces, as part of a planned organisational evolution, that Tyson Yu has been appointed as CEO of ARYZTA North America effective 1 February and as a member of the Group Executive Committee, reporting to Kevin Toland, Group CEO. Dave Johnson assumes the role of Non-Executive Chairman of ARYZTA North America. John Heffernan has been appointed as President and Chief Commercial Officer North America, reporting to Tyson Yu.

