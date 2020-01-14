Press Release
Paris (France) – 14 January 2020 at 7:45 am
2020 Financial Communication Calendar
Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced its financial communication calendar for 2020:
All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day, except the earnings announcements which will be disclosed before the opening of the Stock Exchange.
Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.
Next press release: 24 February 2020 – Full-year 2019 revenue
|ABOUT YMAGIS GROUP
Ymagis is a European leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry. Founded in 2007, the Group is headquartered in Paris and has offices in 22 countries with 750 employees. Our core business is structured around four main units: CinemaNext (exhibitor services: sales and field services, software solutions, customer service/NOC), Eclair (content services: postproduction, theatrical delivery, digital distribution, versioning and accessibility, restoration and preservation), Virtual Print Fee (VPF) for finance solutions and other activities (Virtual Reality). For more information, please visit www.ymagis.com
YMAGIS is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable indices.
YMAGIS GROUP
Jean Mizrahi, CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 75 44 88 88
investisseurs@ymagis.com
CALYPTUS
Mathieu Calleux
ymagis@calyptus.net
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 62
