Paris (France) – 14 January 2020 at 7:45 am

2020 Financial Communication Calendar





Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced its financial communication calendar for 2020:





24 February 2020: Full-year 2019 revenue

24 April 2020: Full-year 2019 earnings

11 May 2020: First-quarter 2020 revenue

26 June 2020 : General Meeting

10 August 2020: First half-year 2020 revenue

25 September 2020: First half-year 2020 earnings

9 November 2020: Third-quarter 2020 revenue

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day, except the earnings announcements which will be disclosed before the opening of the Stock Exchange.



Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: 24 February 2020 – Full-year 2019 revenue

ABOUT YMAGIS GROUP

Ymagis is a European leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry. Founded in 2007, the Group is headquartered in Paris and has offices in 22 countries with 750 employees. Our core business is structured around four main units: CinemaNext (exhibitor services: sales and field services, software solutions, customer service/NOC), Eclair (content services: postproduction, theatrical delivery, digital distribution, versioning and accessibility, restoration and preservation), Virtual Print Fee (VPF) for finance solutions and other activities (Virtual Reality). For more information, please visit www.ymagis.com







YMAGIS is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable indices.











YMAGIS GROUP

Jean Mizrahi, CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 75 44 88 88

investisseurs@ymagis.com







CALYPTUS

Mathieu Calleux

ymagis@calyptus.net

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 62







