NANTES, France, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced that the Japanese Patent Office has issued a new patent family related to Tedopi®, a combination of neoepitopes, protecting the product’s method for inducing early T-lymphocyte memory response for use in the treatment of cancer in HLA-A2 positive patients. This patent provides a protection until 2035.



Tedopi is a combination of 10 neo-epitopes, selected and optimized from five tumor-associated antigens inducing a specific immune response in positive HLA-A2 patients. In association with T helper cells, the memory T lymphocytes recognize specifically at least one of these tumor-associated antigens expressed by the tumor cells and generate a specific cytotoxic response against them.

Due to this specific mechanism of action, activated specific T memory lymphocytes are key cells in cancer treatment and immunosurveillance.

“This new patent family, granted in Japan, further expands the patent protection for Tedopi® and strengthens our immuno-oncology portfolio. This allowance further validates a specific mechanism of action inducing an early T lymphocyte memory response in HLA-A2 positive patients, which represent 45% of the population, and covering all cancers. Moreover, with more than one million new cancer cases in Japan in 2018*, and a growing oncology drug market in this country and across the world, Tedopi® is positioned as a leading asset in multiple oncology indications in a broad population of patients,” said Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

Tedopi® is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial, called Atalante 1, in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for HLA-A2 positive patients after failure from previous treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors. Even with recent advances in treatment options, the majority of NSCLC patients still fail to respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapy**, creating a great need for an effective new option for these patients. Results from the first step of this ongoing Phase 3 trial are expected by the end of Q1 2020. Tedopi® is also being studied in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in patients with pancreatic cancer.

* Shibata et al., Japan oncology market overview: Current and future perspectives; Journal of Generic Medicines, 2019

** Haslam et al., Estimation of the Percentage of US Patients With Cancer Who Are Eligible for and Respond to Checkpoint Inhibitor Immunotherapy Drugs; JAMA Netw Open. 2019;2(5):e192535.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients in failure after checkpoint inhibitor treatment (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim; this checkpoint inhibitor is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. BiCKI® is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative targets. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. The Phase 1 clinical phase of OSE-127 is completed and has shown positive results; planned Phase 2 studies in ulcerative colitis and Sjögren’s syndrome to start in 2020.

