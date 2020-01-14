PRESS RELEASE

14 January 2020, 9:00 AM

eQ Asset Management Ltd has bought the business related to mutual funds Best Global Ideas and European Small & Mid Cap of Aurejärvi Asset Management Ltd in a trade agreement signed on 13 December 2019. The management of the funds will be transferred to eQ Fund Management Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of eQ Asset Management Ltd, from 14 February 2020. The new names of the acquired funds will be eQ Global and eQ Europe Small Cap.

eQ Asset Management has more than €11 billion of assets under management. eQ Fund Management Company manages 24 mutual funds in total registered in Finland. The assets managed through these funds is more than €3 billion and the funds have more than 13,000 unitholders. The fund line-up includes active fixed income and equity funds, as well as international index funds and very-well-performed real estate funds. The entire fund line-up of eQ Fund Management Company received the Morningstar “Best Fund House” award in 2019.

”This acquisition further strengthens our existing fund range. Investments in small-cap companies has long been our specialty: the acquired European Small & Mid Cap fund (from now on eQ Europe Small Cap) complements our existing Nordic Small Cap and Emerging Market Small Cap funds, which we have been managing successfully for a long time already. Furthermore, we have a long track record in investing in global equity markets and eQ Global adds an excellent product to our fund range”, concludes Mikko Koskimies, CEO of eQ Asset Management Ltd.

Niko Palonen joins eQ

The managing director of Aurejärvi Asset Management Ltd, Niko Palonen, shall join eQ Asset Management Ltd in conjunction with the trade. Palonen will join eQ in the Sales and Customer Servicing team.

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.2 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

