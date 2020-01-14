Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” (registration number: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201) calls up and announces that extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” will take place on February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tērbatas street 16a, Valmiera, LV-4201 (Hotel’s “Wolmar” Hall VIDZEME).

Agenda:

Increase of share capital with a condition (conditional share capital). Issue of convertible debentures. Other decisions related to conditional increase of share capital and issue of convertible debentures. Audit committee’s election.

Shareholders’ Registration will be open from 10.00 a.m. till 11.00 a.m. on the day of meeting – February 14, 2020 - at the venue of the meeting.

The record date for participation at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” is February 6, 2020. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” to be held on February 14, 2020.

Shareholders have rights to participate in the meeting in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorised persons:

upon registration, shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document.

upon registration, representatives and authorised persons of shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document, and shall submit written power of attorney of the represented shareholder (form of a written power of attorney is also available on website of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com ), or legal representatives shall present a document certifying the authorisation.

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company’s share capital, have rights within 7 days after publication of the notification to require the institution, which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders’ meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Management Board at least 7 days before the shareholders’ meeting, the Management Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders’ meeting. Upon request of the shareholders, the Management Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders’ meeting about the company’s economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

Shareholders can get acquainted with draft resolutions as well as additional information and give their suggestions and proposals on the Agenda starting from January 31, 2020 till February 13, 2020 at premises of administration of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia on all business days from 08.00 a.m. till 16.00 p.m. and at Registration on the meeting day.

Information on the shareholders’ meeting and shareholders rights is also available on the website of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

The total amount of shares and total amount of the shares with voting rights of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” is 23 903 205.

The Management Board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Additional information:

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Tel.: +371 6420 2216

E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com

www.valmiera-glass.com

Attachment