PERTH, Western Australia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting a conference call to discuss its December 2019 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am AEDT on Thursday January 16, 2020.
Call Details
Australia: Thursday January 16, 2020
(Perth – 6am)
(Sydney/Melbourne – 9am)
Canada: Wednesday January 15, 2020
(Toronto – 5pm)
(Vancouver – 2pm)
UK: Wednesday January 15, 2020
(London – 10pm)
Listen online: https://services.choruscall.com.au/webcast/perseus-200116.html
Audio access dial in numbers:
Australia: 1800 908 299
Hong Kong: 800 968 273
Singapore: 800 101 2702
USA/Canada: 1855 624 0077
New Zealand: 0800 452 795
United Kingdom: 0800 051 1453
To join the conference call, please ask the operator to be connected to the Perseus Mining call.
The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine and Group General Manager BD and IR Andrew Grove.
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’ website at www.perseusmining.com
To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:
|Media Relations:
|Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email
|nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)
Perseus Mining Limited
Subiaco, AUSTRALIA
