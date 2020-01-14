UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has registered the trademark NanoZolid. LIDDS thereby has exclusive rights to the trademark for products and services in the USA and in the EU, where NanoZolid has been registered since 2016.

The registered Trademark NanoZolid, without any claim to particular font, size or color, has registration no. 5,830,505 and includes International Classes 5 and 42.

-This is an essential, although expected, step in establishing the concept of LIDDS proprietary drug delivery technology NanoZolid for local depots and adds to our already strong IP portfolio, confirms LIDDS CEO Monica Wallter.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se , +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com .

Attachment