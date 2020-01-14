SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu” or “our”), a leading and fast-growing hotel group, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Hotel Development

　Number of hotels in operation　Number of rooms in operation 
　Opened  Closed (1)Net added As of  　Net added As of   
　in Q4 2019in Q4 2019in Q4 2019December 31, 2019　in Q4 2019December 31, 2019 
Leased and owned hotels11(20)(9)688 (741)87,465 
Manachised and franchised hotels619(143)476 4,930 33,203 449,411 
Total630(163)467 5,618 32,462 536,876 
            
(1) Reasons for closures include property-related issues, operating loss and non-compliance issues. In Q4 2019, 56 hotels were temporarily closed for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.  
 


　As of December 31, 2019
　Number of hotels in operationUnopened hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels3,485826
Leased and owned hotels4152
Manachised and franchised hotels3,070824
Midscale and upscale hotels2,1331,436
Leased and owned hotels27341
Manachised and franchised hotels1,8601,395
Total5,6182,262
 

Operating Metrics

　For the quarter ended　
　December 31,September 30,December 31,yoy
　201820192019change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)　　　　
Leased and owned hotels275 288 277 0.9%
Manachised and franchised hotels218 235 223 2.1%
Blended230 245 232 0.9%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)　　　　
Leased and owned hotels86.7%90.0%84.7%-2.0pp
Manachised and franchised hotels84.8%87.2%81.6%-3.1pp
Blended85.2%87.7%82.2%-3.0pp
RevPAR (in RMB)　　　　
Leased and owned hotels238 259 235 -1.4%
Manachised and franchised hotels185 205 182 -1.7%
Blended196 215 191 -2.7%(2)

(2) Excluding our soft brands (Hi Inn, Elan, Starway, Madison and Grand Madison), the blended RevPAR for 2019Q4 declined by 0.5% year-over-year.

　For the full year ended
　December 31, December 31, yoy
　20182019change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)　　　
Leased and owned hotels267 276 3.6%
Manachised and franchised hotels214 224 4.6%
Blended226 234 3.6%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)　　　
Leased and owned hotels89.0%87.0%-2.0%
Manachised and franchised hotels86.9%83.8%-3.1%
Blended87.3%84.4%-3.0%
RevPAR (in RMB)　　　
Leased and owned hotels237 240 1.2%
Manachised and franchised hotels186 188 0.8%
Blended197 198 0.1%(3)

(3) Excluding our soft brands (Hi Inn, Elan, Starway, Madison and Grand Madison), the blended RevPAR for 2019 grew by 0.8%.

Business Update by Segment

Hotel and room portfolio by brand　　　　
　　　　　　 
　Number of hotels in operation
Number of rooms in operation
 
　Net added  As of  　Net added  As of   
　in Q4 2019December 31, 2019　in Q4 2019December 31, 2019 
Economy hotels281 3,485　12,473  290,615  
HanTing Hotel(9)2,372　(3,299)224,626 
Hi Inn15 465　871 28,153 
Elan Hotel275 648　14,901 37,836 
Midscale and upscale hotels186 2,133　19,989  246,261  
HanTing Premium Hotel34 214　3,363 19,748 
Ibis Hotel6 185　472 20,533 
Ibis Styles Hotel5 55　549 6,681 
Starway Hotel33 350　3,099 30,363 
JI Hotel72 831　8,289 104,521 
Orange Select Hotel15 248　1,510 28,821 
Crystal Orange Hotel8 85　975 11,182 
Manxin Hotels & Resorts7 46　825 4,133 
Madison Hotel4 9　347 883 
Mercure Hotel5 68　530 12,502 
Novotel Hotel0 9　0 2,928 
Grand Madison Hotel3 4　569 772 
Joya Hotel0 6　0 1,250 
Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts(4)17　(79)648 
Grand Mercure Hotel(2)6　(460)1,296 
Total467 5,618　  32,462  536,876  
　　　　　　 


          
Same-hotel operational data by segment         
 Number of hotelsSame-hotel RevPARSame-hotel ADRSame-hotel Occupancy 
 As of
For the quarter ended
yoyFor the quarter ended
yoyFor the quarter ended
yoy
 
 December 31,December 31,change  December 31,change  December 31,  change  
 2018201920182019 20182019 2018 2019   (p.p.) 
Economy hotels2,4672,467165155-6.2%183179-2.4%90.0%86.5%  -3.5 
Leased and owned hotels409409180172-4.4%200198-0.7%90.2%86.9%  -3.3 
Manachised and franchised hotels2,0582,058161151-6.7%179174-2.9%90.0%86.4%  -3.6 
Midscale and upscale hotels950950266253-4.7%324309-4.4%82.0%81.8%  -0.2 
Leased and owned hotels199199330309-6.3%389366-5.9%84.8%84.4%  -0.3 
Manachised and franchised hotels751751243233-4.1%300289-3.8%81.1%80.9%  -0.2 
Total3,4173,417199188-5.4%228222-2.7%87.3%84.9%  -2.4 
             
             
          
 Number of hotelsSame-hotel RevPARSame-hotel ADRSame-hotel Occupancy 
 As of
For the year ended
yoy
For the year ended
yoy
For the year ended
yoy
 
 December 31,December 31,change  December 31,change  December 31,  change  
 2018201920182019 20182019 2018 2019   (p.p.) 
Economy hotels2,467 2,467170164-3.0%1841840.3%92.2%89.1%  -3.1 
Leased and owned hotels 409  409183182-0.4%1982021.7%92.0%90.0%  -2.0 
Manachised and franchised hotels2,058  2,058166160-3.8%180180-0.2%92.2%88.9%  -3.3 
Midscale and upscale hotels 950  950269261-3.2%323317-1.8%83.4%82.2%  -1.2 
Leased and owned hotels 199  199332317-4.6%385374-3.0%86.3%84.9%  -1.4 
Manachised and franchised hotels 751  751245239-2.5%298294-1.2%82.3%81.2%  -1.1 
Total3,417 3,417201194-3.1%224224-0.3%89.5%87.0%   -2.5 
             

About Huazhu Group Limited
Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of December 31, 2019, Huazhu operated 5,618 hotels with 536,876 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region. Huazhu completed the acquisition of Deutsche Hospitality on January 2, 2020, further expanding our brands portfolio to include Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz Hotel, Intercity Hotel and Zleep Hotel.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2019, Huazhu operates 16 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 84 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; the economic conditions of China; the regulatory environment in China; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging in China; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

Huazhu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

